Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell relive their worst nightmares in the new “Scream” trailer.

Paramount Pictures released a thrilling new trailer for 2022’s “Scream” on Tuesday. Arquette, Campbell, and Cox reprise their roles as Dewey Riley, Sidney Prescott, and Gale Weathers, respectively, from the original movies in the “Scream” franchise.

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

Billed as a relaunch of the “Scream” franchise, the new film actually serves as a direct sequel to 2011’s “Scream 4”.

The new instalment also welcomes cast members Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

“Scream” premieres Jan. 14 in theatres.