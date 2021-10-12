Click to share this via email

Not all therapy is a positive experience.

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ dropped a new trailer for the Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd comedy series “The Shrink Next Door”.

Inspired by true events and a podcast of the same name, “‘The Shrink Next Door’ follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell).

“‘Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenceless against Dr. Ike’s enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.'”

The series comes from “Succession” writer Georgia Pritchett and is directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) and “GLOW” alum Jesse Peretz.

“The Shrink Next Door” premieres Nov. 12.