Nicole Brown’s sister is not happy with Kim Kardashian’s monologue on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Kardashian, 40, hosted the Oct. 9 episode of the long-running comedy sketch show. During her opening monologue, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star made a joke about O.J. Simpson and indirectly referenced the murder of Brown and Ron Goldman.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

‘I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark,” Kardashian said in her speech, via UNILAD. “Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know.”

Simpson was accused of stabbing Brown and Goldman to death. Taylor Brown, Nicole’s sister, expressed her disappointment with Kardashian and the sketch comedy series’ sense of humour in a statement to TMZ.

Taylor called the Simpson joke “beyond inappropriate and insensitive,” adding the lines were in “poor taste.”

