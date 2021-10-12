Howie Mandel is upset about losing out on free boxers.

On Tuesday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host reveals Mandel has appeared on the show more times and any other guest.

Mandel expresses his sorrow at DeGeneres ending the show — mostly because of all the free clothes he gets every time he appears.

“You share, and you’re generous, and you’re kind. There’s going to be a void, I don’t know what to say. I love that you invited me here 40 times and it’s a highlight to my week when I show up here. And not only that, you’ve given so much, not just to the audience, to the people who show up here,” he says, adding. “Look, I got a shirt.”

The comedian continues, “And you know what I was thinking… Where am I going to get my underpants, Ellen? Because I always wear your underpants. I’m wearing your underpants today.”

He then pulled down his pants to reveal his underwear.

“This is not a joke,” Mandel says. “This is serious! She’s leaving and I don’t want to go into Target and buy a three-pack.”