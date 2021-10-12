KJ Jennings and Samuel Harness may not have the fairy-tale story that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have.

Jennings and Harness performed “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — a song Cabello and Mendes co-wrote shortly before dating — on the latest Battles episode of “The Voice”.

“Shawn and I started writing this song in a dressing room at Taylor Swift’s concert,” advisor Cabello shared, according to Yahoo! “But what’s really interesting is, for the session, we had me and Shawn in separate vocal booths, and we were just kind of improvising at each other.

“And that is the bridge that you hear now. He and I were just kind of bouncing off each other for that bridge part. Another fun fact is Shawn would never remember the words of this bridge, and I would always make fun of him because he always got the words wrong.”

Coach John Legend chimed in, “And look what happened afterwards! The magic happened!”

“Yeah, I walked away with more than a song,” Cabello replied with a coy smile, “if you know what I mean.”

While the coaches agreed that Jennings and Harness had sizzling onstage chemistry, Legend severed the pair by moving forward with Harness and sending Jennings home.