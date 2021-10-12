Get ready for a new spin on a holiday favourite.

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for the new entry in the “Home Alone” franchise, “Home Sweet Home Alone”, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Archie Yates.

Photo: Philippe Bosse. © 2021 20th Century Studios.

Yates, who previously starred in “Jojo Rabbit”, plays Max Mercer, “a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family are in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple (Kemper and Delaney), attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom, set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers… and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.”

Photo: Disney+. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Photo: Philippe Bosse. ©2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Directed by Dan Mazer (“Dirty Grandpa”), the film also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell.

“Home Sweet Home Alone” premieres Nov. 12.