Zendaya has a lot of appreciation for Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Holland co-star in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as part of the latest “Spider-Man” movie franchise. The young stars are also rumoured to be dating. In a new cover interview for InStyle, Zendaya sings Holland’s praises.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she tells the publication. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man.

Zendaya — Photo: AB+DM/The Only Agency for InStyle

“I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist,” she adds. “It was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting.”

Zendaya also touches on her appreciation for Holland on a more personal level.

“He’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat,” she shares. “A good chat — I sound so British.”

Zendaya — Photo: AB+DM/The Only Agency for InStyle

Zendaya also dishes on her criticized mullet look at the Grammys.

“I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives. We build a little story for all the looks,” Zendaya explains. “It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way — you just pop this wig on or whatever it is.

“I got dragged for my mullet at the time, but kids love mullets now. I’m happy about my David Bowie mullet.”