Queen Elizabeth II was helped by a black cane to attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

The monarch wore a royal blue coat and matching hat for the event, which she attended alongside her daughter Prince Anne.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne. Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The last time the Queen was aided by a walking stick in public was during her recovery from knee surgery in 2003.

The Westminster Abbey service celebrated the Royal British Legion, with military personnel, veterans, and volunteers among those in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Queen was recently spotted sporting a maple leaf brooch during a special visit with Canadian troops.