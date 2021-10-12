Finn Wolfhard is keeping his cool under pressure.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the Canadian actor, 18, chatted with host Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming role in the “Ghostbusters” sequel, “Afterlife”, and the highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

But since details surrounding both Wolfhard’s upcoming projects are kept under lock and key, the young star expertly avoided any spoiler questions.

“What I can say is we just finished shooting and it was day 300,” Wolfhard said. “Yeah, we shot for 300 days. The audience claps [but] none of the crew was clapping. They were like, ‘Cool, guys. We’ll leave.’ It’s great. It was a long [shoot].”

Wolfhard also managed to keep a poker face when asked about Hopper’s (David Harbour) fate, the relationship between Mike (Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Eleven’s powers.

Also during the episode, Wolfhard joined Fallon and Chelsea Handler in a game of “True Confessions”, which has the three stars telling a story that might be real or might be fake.

For his “confession”, the “It” actor said: “I once thought it would be cool to try stage diving and immediately broke my foot.”

After detailing his “six-month” recovery, “physiotherapy” and claiming to be in a boot cast for those six months, Wolfhard ticked them all.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits big screens on Nov. 19. “Stanger Things 4” won’t arrive until 2022.