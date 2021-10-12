Whoopi Goldberg isn’t taking Barbara Corcoran’s jokes personally.

Last week on “The View”, guest host Corcoran made an insulting joke about Goldberg that got her criticism for body-shaming.

The “Shark Tank” star later apologized, saying, ‘I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

A TMZ reporter caught up with Goldberg and asked whether she took offence at Corcoran’s joke.

“Oh… No,” Goldberg said.

Asked if she felt the apology was necessary, Goldberg said, “She doesn’t have to — you know, this is the lady who threw away her birthday party to get into a coffin. So Barbara’s always been funny and weird. And that’s who she is. And no, it takes a lot more to offend me.”

She added, “I’ve known her too long. We’ve known each other 25 years.”