Tim McGraw had a headache in the audience at a recent performance.

McGraw, 54, performed a show at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 9. The country crooner was reportedly met by a couple heckling him for sounding off and forgetting a few lyrics, per TMZ.

McGraw appeared to puff his chest out and stare down the couple that reportedly heckled him. He subsequently stepped off the stage and confronted the hecklers as security stood in between the parties.

Other fans in the crowd could be heard yelling for McGraw to press forward with his performance. McGraw addressed the crowd afterwards, explaining he was tired from 48 straight hours of shooting the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883”.

ET Canada has reached out to McGraw’s rep for comment.