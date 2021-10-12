Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on hoping to make investing more accessible to younger people after signing on to become “impact partners” at an ethical investment company.

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they would be teaming up with a company called Ethic, who create personalized sustainability solutions to help investors transition money toward companies that treat people and the planet with respect.

“From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?” said Meghan, while discussing the news with the New York Times‘ DealBook. “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where, if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’”

On wanting to make investing easier for the next generation, Harry added, “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from.”