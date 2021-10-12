Kim Kardashian is dishing on all things motherhood.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”‘s segment “Mom Confessions” and revealed some of her biggest mom fails and the meanest thing one of her kids has ever said to her.

Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“My biggest parenting fail is… I give in too easily sometimes,” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “And bribes. I’m guilty of a good bribe.”

As for the meanest thing one of her kids has said to her, that came from North.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me… She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white. Who lives like this?’” she explained. “She just thinks it gets to me and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

Kardashian also spilled on how much her little ones love makeup and spiders.