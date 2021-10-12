Chelsea Handler hopes you find the same kind of love she did.

Handler dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. During her chat with the host, Handler gushed about her romance with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

“If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world,” Handler told Fallon. “Then I had my friend Jo Koy, who was in my life a very long time.

“And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, Oh, that’s my guy! So he’s like my best buddy and then I also, you know, get to have sex with him… Fun time!” she continued. “So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you’re not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and be open-minded.”

Handler and Koy went Instagram official late last month.