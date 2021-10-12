The Fonz is to blame for Ron Howard’s baldness.

In his new book, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard opens up about losing his hair due to a stress-induced skin condition.

Describing his hair “falling out in alarming clumps,” the actor and director reveals that a lot of the stress was due to his time on the TV show “Happy Days”.

“The biggest stressor of all was Fonzie. Not Henry [Winkler] but Fonzie,” Howard writes, according to the Daily Mail. “It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time.

“I didn’t handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside.”

As time wore on, the stress took a physical toll on Howard.

“Then I started breaking out in eczema rashes all over my body, most acutely on my eyelids … And my hair started thinning,” he recalls.

“Looking at the men on both sides of my family, I knew it was inevitable,” Howard adds, “but it started coming out in alarming clumps during this time.”