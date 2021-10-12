“The Wendy Williams Show” is on its way back; however, Wendy Williams will be absent amid ongoing health struggles.

Williams, 57, contracted breakthrough COVID-19 last month and has had ongoing health struggles with Graves’ disease. Her daytime talk show will return on Oct. 18 after previously being delayed with a rotating lineup of guest hosts and panels.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” a post on the show’s Instagram reads. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.

Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair,” the statement concludes. “We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

Hosts and panels for the season 13 premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” will be announced shortly.