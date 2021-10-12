Maluma is reflecting on how working with Madonna “changed [his] vision in many ways.”

Rolling Stone has paired the Colombian singer with the Queen of Pop for the first of four “Musicians on Musicians” covers.

The two previously collaborated on the 2019 duet “Medellin”.

“I’m still young and I’m still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself,” Maluma told Madonna. “Since I met you, that’s something I always do, and I really appreciate that. Cheers.”

The one-on-one was also a chance to dive deeper into each other’s careers, with Madonna opening up on the script she’s currently penning for an upcoming movie about her life.

“Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she said. “I realize I forgot a lot of things, and reliving, digging deep, trying to recall emotions that I felt in certain moments, both joyful and traumatic experiences… I realize I’ve lived a crazy life.”

For the third annual “Musicians on Musicians” feature, Rolling Stone once again invited some of its favourite artists to get together for intimate conversations about music, life, inspiration, and creativity.

Throughout the week, Rolling Stone will reveal the remaining covers and pairings, concluding with the release of the print issue hitting newsstands in November.