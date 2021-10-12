A couple in New York City are looking out for “Satuday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon.

The pair were on their way home from New York Comic Con when they spotted a phone in their cab. The phone started ringing and eventually the pair tracked down its owner… Shannon!

RELATED: Halsey Gets Honest About Their ‘Real’ Postpartum Body Following ‘SNL’ Performance

“This has never happened to me because I am very reliable with my phone, but it must have slipped out of my purse, and I was panicked,” Molly recalled in a video posted to Metropolis Comic Connect’s Instagram, according to E! News. “I got back to my hotel, and I did the ‘find my iPhone,’ and I’m seeing my phone on like 33rd St., and I’m like, ‘I’m never gonna get it back.’

“And I said, ‘It’s very serendipitous that we all meet, so there’s some reason for it.'”

Shannon starred in “Serendipity”, a 2001 film set in New York City.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Pal Pete Davidson’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL’

The man interjected with his own humour, teasing, “I let her know that we’re swingers, and she’s staying the night.”

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.