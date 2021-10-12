Smokey Robinson, 81, revealed that he contracted COVID-19 last year and nearly died.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient told the Daily Mail, “I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days — and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch-and-go and a terribly debilitating ailment.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says Nicki Minaj ‘Followed All COVID Protocols’

“It was over, man,” he said. “They had to rush me to the hospital.”

Doctors credited his fitness level and positive outlook for his survival and recovery.

“I lost all my energy and could not walk from the bed to the bathroom without being exhausted,” Robinson explained. “When I was there trying to get well while weak, I never thought about dying. I was thinking, I am going to get well.

RELATED: Cheryl Burke And Cody Rigsby Will Still Compete On ‘DWTS’

“I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. One of the most frightening fights I have ever had.”

Robinson is ramping up his activity level even more in case he ever contracts COVID again.

“Now I work out almost every day because I don’t want to get the virus again, even though I’ve had both of my shots. It sounds weird, I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over… I looked back and knew that I could’ve died… It was that severe. Then it scared me.”