Steve Harwell is stepping down as the lead singer of Smash Mouth after 27 years.

According to Variety, the band took to the stage in Upstate New York on Saturday, where Harwell reportedly made vaguely threatening comments toward the audience and slurred his words.

The group has recently used a stand-in singer for some shows due to Harwell’s health complications, including cardiomyopathy.

Harwell has also battled substance abuse over the years.

In a statement shared with TMZ, the 54-year-old said: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream.

“To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”