Daniel Craig is reflecting on his 15 years as James Bond.

Following the release of his fifth and final run as 007 in “No Time To Die”, the actor, 53, emotionally looked back at his time in the iconic role.

“I was really trying to reflect on this the other night,” Craig told SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi. “And it’s a measurable how much it’s changed me… One should change, one should you know, one should examine one’s life and once you to try and get yourself kind of into another place. But I think back about how I, you know, I had a real problem with authority.”

He added, “I’m kind of always looking for the kind of, what’s the angle. I’m not sure, I’m deeply, deeply suspicious, clearly I, but I’m not so much anymore. And I’m weirdly having been through this whole process. I’m much more open, I’m much more trusting in people weirdly.”

And along the way, Craig says he’s learned a lot.

The English heartthrob said Mike Nichols, the director who brought Betrayal, which starred Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz, to Broadway, told him, “‘Daniel, don’t work with a**holes.’ And it was, I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, you’re right.’ And as I got older, I’ve just gone, ‘Yeah, you’re really right.'”

“Don’t work with a**holes,” Craig continued. “If you get a chance and you, and you avoid assholes, then you can show your best to people and hopefully people can show their best to you.”

“No Time To Die” is on big screens now.