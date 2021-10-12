It’s been 10 years since Eddie Redmayne last appeared on stage in an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II. Since then, he’s made a name for himself on-screen with roles in “The Danish Girl” and the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, winning an Oscar for “The Theory Of Everything” in 2014. Now, the 39-year-old actor is ready to take the stage on London’s West End once again in a new adaptation of Cabaret.

Set in 1929 Berlin, Redmayne is taking on the role of the charismatic Emcee in Cabaret. It’ll mark the second time the actor has played the part, previously performing the role at age 19 at the Edinburgh Fringe festival shortly after he finished schooling at Eton. Calling the Fringe festival production “thrilling”, Redmayne says the new production will bring something fresh to the story.

“I’d seen Cabaret done formidably. I’d seen the film, and Sam Mendes’s production,” he tells British Vogue. “The only point in us doing it would be if we could do something different from those other productions, something new.” That “something new” is staging by director Rebecca Frecknall and the casting of Irish actress Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles.

“Jessie has this extraordinary spirit and an anarchic quality,” says Redmayne who specifically requested Buckley join the production.

“It was a kind of no-brainer,” Buckley says of her participation. “For Eddie it’s a passion project, and I was delighted he thought of me.”

While the role of Emcee is typically one of queer portrayal with Joel Grey taking on the role in Bob Fosse’s 1972 classic film and Alan Cumming playing the part in Sam Mendes’ 1993 West End revival. Both actors identified as gay, while Redmayne is not.

“I hope when people see the performance, the interpretation will justify the casting,” he says. “The way I see the character is as shape-shifting and a survivor.”

A chance to play Emcee again is a second chance for Redmayne who says his take on the character felt “unfinished”.

“Anxiety is something that drives me. It has for a long time. Ultimately, I think, you only live once. If it’s a catastrophe, I got to play a part that always felt unfinished in me. If I don’t do it, then perhaps I will just live with regret,” he says to British Vogue.

“I have done some catastrophically bad films and had some great experiences. In theatre, I’ve always found a wonderful alchemy,” he continues. “It’s the reason I love what I do, that rare moment when something becomes real. That’s the drug.”

The November issue of British Vogue featuring the full interview with Redmayne is available for digital download and on newsstands now.