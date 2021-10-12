Megan Thee Stallion is stressing the importance of mental health to her fans.

The “Body” rapper, 26, joined Taraji P. Henson on the series premiere of her Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind With Taraji” and explained why prioritizing mental health is more important than ever.

“I feel like right now mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have…when I was Megan and I wasn’t as criticized and under such a magnifying glass as I am now,” she said.

Megan says she began to focus on her mental health after losing both parents, her father while she was in the ninth grade and her mother in 2019.

“It was never a conversation that was on the table,” the Grammy-winner said. “Now in this space, I’ve lost both of my parents. So now I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ And I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. And it’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

On the stigmas surrounding therapy in the Black community, Megan said, “As a Black person and when you think of therapy, you think, ‘oh my gosh I’m weak.’ Like you think of medication and you just think the worst.”

She added, “‘Cause that’s kind of what you see on TV too. Therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘All right now, it’s a little too much going on, somebody help me.'”