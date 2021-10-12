Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rob Lowe’s son is not a fan of his dad in sleeveless vests and jeans.

Lowe, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted side-by-side photos. On the left is his “9-1-1: Lone Star” look, which features the star actor in a sleeveless green plaid buttoned shirt. On the right is a young Lowe in a black buttoned vest and denim jeans, circa 1996’s “Youngblood”.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Takes Viewers Through Humorous ‘Attack Of The Hollywood Clichés’

“‘911: Lone Star (2021)’ vs. ‘Youngblood (1985)’. Who wore it better?” Lowe captioned the post.

Rob’s son Johnny Lowe, 26, delivered a sobering response.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Wins #TBT With Tom Cruise Double Date Photo

“Neither of you wore it better,” commented the junior Lowe. “There’s no better here.”

The official “9-1-1: Lone Star” Instagram handle had a more supportive take: “Lookin’ good, cap!”