Tan France is sharing details about being attacked over his parenting choices.

The “Queer Eye” star and husband Rob welcomed their first child, Ismail, on July 10 via surrogate.

Around a month later, he took part in a campaign for formula company Bobbie, encouraging people to “start by sharing and supporting every kind of feeding journey.”

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Welcomes First Child With Husband Rob

“It’s National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, where one type of feeding is put on a social pedestal and those who can not or chose not to are made to feel second best for formula feeding,” he said on Instagram at the time. “No one should ever feel guilty for feeding their baby formula. ‘How is feeding going?’ as opposed to ‘How is Breast Feeding going.’ A fed baby is what matters most.”

It was these comments that caused him to receive 17,000 DMs.

Joining Parents’ “We Are Family” podcast, France said that almost every message “was filled with such venom.”

“Our surrogate wasn’t able to pump for us, and we didn’t want to use donor milk. We did a lot of research into donor milk, and for us it just wasn’t right for us,” France said. “I want to make it clear to everyone listening: I 100 per cent believe that breastmilk is the gold standard, so does [Rob]. We all understand that. If I could breastfeed my child, 100 per cent I would. I can’t. Therefore, I need to not be shamed for that.”

RELATED: Tan France Has Had His Baby Boy’s Name Picked Out Since He Was 16, But He’s Not Revealing It Quite Yet

France also clarified that he wasn’t shaming breastfeeding moms with his campaign.

“Of course they should be given every support they need. We also need to not shame the people who cannot breastfeed their child or give their child breastmilk and have to formula feed, or just choose to formula feed,” he added.

As for the comments and DMs on his posts, he explained that there was also lots of love.

“There was absolutely a lot of hate. It didn’t bother me, because there was also so much love between women, between moms on these comments… One of them would say, ‘I felt such guilt. I struggled with this for so many years.’ And other women would comment such beautiful support,” he said.

“There are thousands of comments on that post. If ever you just wanna feel like there’s some good in the world and that there is some positivity between moms, please just look through those DMs. It’s actually quite beautiful.”