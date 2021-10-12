THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC SUBJECT MATTER

Tyga has been booked for domestic violence.

The rapper, 31, voluntarily turned himself into Los Angeles police on Tuesday after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her. His bail was set to $50,000.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a rep for the LAPD said, “Michael Stevenson [Tyga] went to Hollywood Div around 9:00 am where he was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, 273.5 A PC. Bail is $50,000. The domestic violence incident occurred on 10/11/21. Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released.”

On Monday, Swanson shared photos of abuse she allegedly faced on social media.

Photo: Instagram/camarynswanson

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with a black eye.

Swanson also shared a screenshot of their text conversation, revealing when she “tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”

She added, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson and Tyga started dating in early 2021.

For those in Canada seeking help from domestic violence either for themself or someone else, you can call the Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868), Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 686868) or click here for more options.