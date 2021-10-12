Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg are looking back at their partying days together.

The rapper joined the NFL superstar, and current quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” this week and recalled having the “best time” together following some major Super Bowl wins.

“Come on TB. They don’t, they don’t know that every Super Bowl that you was a part of in New England, I was at the party. I partied with you,” Snoop, who was recently announced as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, said. “Every one despite being a Steelers fan, I showed up for my Patriots… I was performing. I was hanging out. I was doing everything needed to be a part of the Patriot family. And I appreciate you all for welcoming me that was love.”

Brady replied, “Always, you know, when Snoop was there, it was a good, it was the best time.”

The former New England Patriots pro added that Snoop has been “a part of some of the best moments of my life.”

“And I actually have a funny story. So after the game that we won in Atlanta against the Rams, Snoop was there. And, I brought my son, my son was 11 at the time, the after party and the game ended pretty late,” Brady continued. “So it was midnight. It was in our hotel. So we had this so special, special spot on the stage with, Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed. But at the same time, there was a pole and my son [sic], was just, he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’ And he goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.’ So it’s two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and ‘I’m like, holy cow. If he tells his mother I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time’.”

“I’m telling you, it was one of the best moments of my life. We still talk about it too.”

Brady has seven Super Bowl wins under his belt.