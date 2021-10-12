Get ready to head back to school with HBO Max’s new reboot of “Head of the Class”.

On Tuesday, the streamer shared a first look at its upcoming iteration of the beloved 1980s sitcom, with a new trailer featuring original cast member Robin Givens as an all-grown-up Darlene Merriman.

“A member of the original Individualized Honors Program (IHP), Darlene Hayward is an ambitious lawyer with a degree from Stanford,” reads the HBO synopsis for the new series. “She wants what is best for her son and is hyper focused on setting him up for success. Darlene might need a reminder of the positive impact an out-of-the-box teacher can have, but she’s fighting for the good of all students at Meadows Creek High as co-head of the Parents’ Association.

Much like the original, which debuted in 1986, the new “Head of the Class” revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez of “One Day at a Time”), who encourages them to focus less on their grades and more on experiencing life.

In addition to Gomez, “Head of the Class” stars Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall star, while Givens and Christa Miller (“Scrubs”, “Cougar Town”) guest star.

“Head of the Class” comes from exec producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”, “Scrubs”), alongside Amy Pocha (“Paradise PD”, “American Vandal”), Seth Cohen (“Paradise PD”, “American Vandal”), Jeff Ingold (“Ted Lasso”), Phill Lewis (“One Day at a Time”, “Mike & Molly”) and Bill Callahan (“Scrubs”, “Spin City”).

“It’s really cool,” Givens tells Entertainment Weekly of reviving her character. “It’s so funny because you think reboots, and you immediately think, ‘Oh no!’ with certain things. ‘Just leave it!’ And then there was something about this when I was asked to do it, it just warmed my heart. It made me so happy. I thought it was so sweet.”

According to Givens, her character is “still Darlene Merriman, but her last name has changed. She’s become a lawyer, she’s a single mom and very close to her son and very much a mama bear. She’s Darlene Merriman, all grown up. She’s a perfectionist and sticking to her son like glue and trying to be the best mom she could possibly be but doesn’t understand she probably should get out of the way a little bit to let him do some growing up.”

“Head of the Class” debuts on Nov. 4.