Heidi Klum is back to her Halloween mischief.
While her annual Halloween party will be cancelled for a second year in a row, that hasn’t stopped the blonde bombshell from having some fun.
Klum turned to Instagram to share a spooky picture of herself as a zombie, laying on top of her’s and husband, Tom Kaulitz’s, tombstones.
“Until death do us part @tomkaulitz,” she captioned the post.
On Klum’s tombstone, it read “Heidi Klum. Halloween Meant Her Doom”, while Kaulitz’s just said, “RIP”.
Even though Klum also had to cancel her 2020 party, she, Kaultiz and her children made a full 5 minute video complete with toilet paper mummies and more.
In past years, the “America’s Got Talent” judge has been Princess Fiona from “Shrek”, Jessica Rabbit, a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and herself– accompanied by five models all dressed to look just like her.
With Halloween only a few weeks away, be sure to keep your eyes on Klum’s Instagram for more creepy fun.