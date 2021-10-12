A principal at a St. Catharines school is facing backlash from parents.

According to a Change.org petition, parents of the students at Eden High School are calling for Sharon Burns’ removal after discovering she’s an Iron Maiden fan.

The petition, titled “Eden High School Principal, Sharon Burns, Needs to Be Transferred Immediately!” read, “We are deeply disturbed that the principal assigned to the school blatantly showed Satanic symbols and her allegiance to Satanic practices on her public social media platforms where all the students can see them under @edenprincipal (not her personal account).”

Over 500 people have signed the petition in agreement.

“Please replace her with another principal who aligns with the values of the families at Eden and will not sabotage the teaching or upholding of those values and will not try to introduce impressionable students to Satanic practices or symbolism,” it continued.

Following the first petition, another in support of Burns emerged, titled “We need Mrs. Burns”, and has received over 21,000 signatures.

“The principal has made so many efforts to remind students that Eden is a diverse place,” it reads. “She has even turned a whole room into a prayer room for students who are practicing religions other than Christianity, like practicing Islam. She has made Eden a safe space for so many people. She spreads nothing but love and kindness, and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”

The original petition has since been removed.