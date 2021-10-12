“Squid Game” is now the most-watched series launch in Netflix history, topping such series as “Bridgerton”, “Lupin”, “The Witcher”, the third season of “Stranger Things” and the rest of the streamer’s top series.

Two weeks ago, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at Vox Media’s Code Conference, where he declared that the ultra-violent South Korean thriller had a “very good” shot at becoming the streamer’s most-watched series, and on Tuesday, the Netflix Twitter account announced that had come to pass.

According to the Netflix tweet, “Squid Game” managed to hit 111 million viewers to become its “biggest series launch ever!”

The series, which debuted last month, took everyone by surprise when it hit No. 1 in 90 countries within 10 days of release.

“Squid Game” follows a group of desperate and indebted people who compete in grownup versions of schoolyard games from childhood, lured by the chance to win $45.6 billion Korean won (approximately $48 million Canadian), not realizing that while winning brings big bucks, losing results in a violent, painful death.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, series creator creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he’s been kicking around the idea, which he initially envisioned as a movie, since 2008.

“At the time, there was the Lehman Brothers crisis; the Korean economy was badly affected and I was also economically struggling,” Dong-hyuk said, via a translator.

“Over the past 10 years, there were a lot of issues: There was the cryptocurrency boom, where people around the world, especially young people in Korea, would go all-in and invest all their money into cryptocurrencies. And there was the rise of IT giants like Facebook, Google, and in Korea, there’s Naver, and they are just restructuring our lives. It’s innovative but these IT giants also got very rich. And then Donald Trump became the president of the United States and I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”