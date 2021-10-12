Candace Cameron Bure is looking back at her time on “The View”.

The “Full House” alum spoke to ABC’s “Behind The Table” podcast about being co-host the show for seasons 19 and 20.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” said of her time in 2015/2016. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”



Cameron Bure explained that she felt “pressure” to be a representative for conservatives.

After a while, her “emotional health” took a “toll” and she would often start “crying before the show.”

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she said. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.'”

Despite it all, she wouldn’t say she regrets being on “The View”. “I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.”