Jonathan Majors made a splash in the first season of Disney+ Marvel series “Loki” as the mysterious He Who Remains, who was revealed to be villainous Kang the Conqueror (whom he’ll be portraying in the upcoming “Ant-Man” sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”).

When Majors appeared on Monday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, the host shared a tweet in which a restaurant server claimed to have seen the lockscreen of Majors’ phone — which featured a photo of Majors as Kang.

RELATED: A New Day Is Dawning In The Old West In New ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer

Kimmel asked Majors if that were true, leading him to reach into his jacket pocket and pull out his phone.

Majors then passed his phone to Kimmel, who displayed it to reveal did indeed feature an comic book image of Kang.

“It’s for inspiration!” he insisted. “To keep it going.”

Majors will next be seen in the new western “The Harder They Fall”, premiering in theatres on Oct. 22 and on Netflix on Nov. 3.