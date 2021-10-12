There’s been much discussion about whether LGBTQ characters should solely be played by LGBTQ actors, and, just last week, Sarah Silverman sharing her belief that Jewish characters should only be played by Jewish actors.

Camryn Manheim, whose performance as Eleanor Frutt in “The Practice” won her 1998 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, appeared in Monday’s edition of “Daily Blast Live”, where she weighed in on whether full-figured characters should be played by actors of a similar build, as opposed to thin actors outfitted in fat suits.

“If art is supposed to imitate life, we should have fat people up on the screen all the time showing what life is like. That’s what our world is made of,” Manheim explained.

“And the problem is, is not that every category of person has to be played by the same person. We’ve seen this in casting, over and over again,” she continued. “Should only gay people be playing gay people and not straight people, should only able-bodied people, should they not be playing disabled people, should thin people not be playing fat people?”

As Manheim pointed out, this “ongoing issue” is “extremely important. But what I think is that when you have the availability of people who are exactly what that character is, who are talented and bright and able to do that, we have to start choosing fat, curvy, plus-size women to be playing these roles because there’s so few that are available, why don’t we give them to the authentic actor who can play it?”

She added: “And then we’re not saying, Renee Zellweger, who’s a brilliant actress and also Sarah Paulson, who’s brilliant, it’s like they put on a suit, they play a character, and then they get to take it off and come and look gorgeous at the award shows. And what are we saying, ultimately, about women who are plus-size, curvy or fat, however you choose to say it? What are we saying about that? Because there are incredible actors out there, ready, willing and able to play those parts.”

Admittedly, she said, “it’s a complicated subject, because I know commerce, and making money is also involved, and there’s some times where I think we really need to cast authentically, like deaf people should never, ever be played by hearing people. I’m going to say that right now. But there are other things where I think that there’s ways to use all actors of all sorts to play humanity. Isn’t that what we’re doing?”