Britney Spears is subtly shading her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn recently revealed that her memoir Things I Should Have Said is finished and will touch on her life, including struggles with her mental health. Her published added that will also look at Jamie Lynn’s “role as Britney’s kid sister.”

RELATED: Sam Asghari Surprises Fiancée Britney Spears With A Doberman Puppy To ‘Unconditionally Love’ And ‘Protect’ Her

Seemingly responding to the news, Britney took to Instagram, writing, “Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” Britney teased. “Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think.'”

Fans were loving the jab, commenting, “She came for Jamie Lynn lmfaoooooooooooooo.”

Others had suggestions of book titles.

“The things my sister shouldn’t have said,” one person suggested. “Stronger Than Yesterday” and “This Is A Story About A Girl Named Britney” were also top suggestions.

RELATED: Britney Spears Says She’s Writing A Book Following Conservatorship Battle

Britney is writing a book, but not a memoir, telling fans on Friday, “I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know. After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”