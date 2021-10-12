Jamie Costa may not be a household name, but the actor has amazingly placed himself in the frontrunner position with fans if Hollywood every decides to make a biopic about the late Robin Williams.

On Monday, Costa posted a video to his YouTube channel, in which he plays Williams in 1982, at the height of his “Mork & Mindy” fame.

In the five-minute scene, Costa — who both physically resembles the late comedian and delivers a brilliantly nuanced impression — portrays Williams in preparing for a scene, riffing on various improv lines before taping an episode of the hit 1970s sitcom.

His comedic brilliance is then broken when co-star Pam Dawber (played by Sarah Murphree) enters his dressing room, interrupting his routine with some terrible news: John Belushi was found dead in a bungalow at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont (the “Animal House” star died at age 33 of a drug overdose).

At first, Williams is in disbelief, insisting it was impossible because he was with Belushi last night (on the night of his fatal overdose, Belushi had partied with a group of celebrities that included Williams and Robert De Niro).

In the scene, Costa portrays Williams running through a full gamut of emotions, ultimately pulling himself together and re-entering Mork mode before heading back to the set to get some laughs.

The clip, which has so far garnered nearly 350,000 views, got people raving on Twitter, with many calling for Costa to play Williams in the inevitable biopic.

