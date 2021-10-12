Click to share this via email

Jimmie Allen is proving Captain Hook is the real “bad guy”.

Allen dressed as the iconic “Peter Pan” villain for “Dancing With The Stars”‘ Disney Villian Night.

Performing a jazz dance with his pro partner Emma Slater to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy”, Allen pulled out all the stops.

“You’re surprising me each week, because your dancing is coming right on point,” Len Goodman praised.

“Some people transform on this show, and I’m seeing that with you,” Derek Hough added, while Bruno Tonioli joked he was “hooked.”

In the end, the two earned 35 out of 40, for a two night score of 67 out of 80.