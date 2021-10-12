Ryan Reynolds is back at it.

Continuing his fun feud with friend Hugh Jackman, the “Free Guy” star took to TikTok to share a new way he is celebrating the “X-Men” actor on his birthday.

“Look I don’t tell you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So don’t tell me,” the video set to Jackman, Ziv Zaifman and Michelle Williams’ “A Million Dreams” starts off.

Reynolds then pans the camera down to his feet to reveal socks covered with Jackman’s face.

Jackman shared the video on his Instagram Stories, along with the many other birthday wishes, but did not comment on the fashionable look.

Jackman recently took a jab at Reynolds when congratulating his wife, Blake Lively, on her new line of mixers Betty Buzz, completing her and teasing, “You are just fun, you are creative, you are sunshine seven days a week, and you’re a saint for marrying the man. Sorry… not sorry.”