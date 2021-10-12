Back in the latter half of the 1960s, there was no musical rivalry more intense than that between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

According to some recent words by Paul McCartney, that rivalry hasn’t entirely died down, more than five decades later.

In an in-depth interview with The New Yorker published on Monday, Sir Paul covers a wide range of topics, including the Stones — and he’s not exactly complimentary.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he said, insisting that The Beatles’ musical influences expanded considerably further.

“I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that McCartney has slagged the Stones.

“[The Stones] are rooted in the blues,” McCartney told Howard Stern in a 2020 interview. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

In response to McCartney’s critique, Stones frontman Mick Jagger jokingly pointed to the “the real big difference” between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. “One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums,” he quipped, “and then the other band doesn’t exist.”