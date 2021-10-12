Click to share this via email

Mel C brought out her inner villain for night two of “Dancing With The Stars”‘ Disney theme.

Joining her pro partner Gleb Savchenko for the Viennese Waltz to Lana Del Rey’s “Once Upon a Dream”, the Spice Girl star channelled Maleficent.

The two eerily floated over the dance floor as it filled with smoke.

“That was your best dance by far,” Carrie Ann Inaba praised, and Bruno Tonioli called it “haunting.”

Len Goodman agreed, saying, “You created a fantastic atmosphere.”

Their hard work paid off as they received 35 out of 40 for the dance, bringing their two night total to 66 out of 80.