The first 10 on “Dancing With The Stars” has been handed out.
Melora Hardin earned the score during the Disney Villains theme night on the competition show.
Joining partner Artem Chigvintsev for a jazz dance to “Tangled”‘s “Mother Knows Best”, the judges all had high praise for “The Bold Type” star.
“You’re a little cray-cray,” Carrie Ann Inaba joked.
“That had wit, it had charm, it was truly delightful,” Len Goodman added, before giving them a score of 10.
Receiving three other 9s, their score came to 37 out of 40, bringing their two night total to 73 out of 80.