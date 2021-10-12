Click to share this via email

Coldplay is pulling out all the stops for the release of their new album, Music of the Spheres.

To celebrate their ninth studio album — which comes out on Friday, Oct. 15 — Coldplay took to the stage of London’s O2 Arena for a special one-off concert.

The crowd received a big surprise when the band welcomed a special guest: Ed Sheeran, who joined Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a duet of the band’s new single “Fix You”.

Sheeran didn’t make a quick exit, sticking around to play his own new single, “Shivers”, the second single from his upcoming album =.

In addition, Coldplay also backed Sheeran for a performance of his 2017 hit “Shape of You”.