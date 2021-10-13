Meghan Trainor will not be getting rid of her and Daryl Sabara’s side-by-side toilets anytime soon.

Trainor chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host asking the singer about some comments she made earlier this month about her and her husband’s toilet situation.

The musician laughed, “My mom’s like ‘I wish there was a song attached to this.’ But there’s not.”

Trainor, who previously said she and Sabara had only pooped together twice while speaking on the “Why Don’t You Date Me” podcast, went on: “I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal, that’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast.

“When we moved into this new house, and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby, and you got to pee.

“There were so many moments where I was like ‘move, I have to go,’ so when we moved to this new house I was like ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just pop them next to each other?’

“The plumber giggled and I was like ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing.’ Like, just do it, get it done.

“And they did it, and it’s the best thing I ever did,” she insisted.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Wants Triplets Or Twins

Fallon also shared a “Tonight Show” exclusive, which was a snap of Trainor’s bathroom. He asked which toilet was hers, before questioning whether she’d ever change the set-up since it’s had everybody talking.

Trainor shared, “You know how expensive it would be to change that? No, this is the best thing about my house. It’s my favourite part of the house.”

The star’s comments come as she took to TikTok to share a hilarious clip of herself on the toilet alone, to the tune of Celine Dion’s “All By Myself”.

Trainor and Sabara met at a house party in 2014 in Los Angeles and started dating in July 2016. They got engaged on Dec. 22, 2017 and got married one year later on Trainor’s 25th birthday. They share son Riley who was born in Feb. 2021.