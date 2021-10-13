“The Voice” season 21 Battle rounds returned Tuesday, and the latest episode saw Team Blake’s Hailey Green and Lana Scott go head-to-head.

Green, 15, and Scott, 28, belted out a stunning rendition of Maren Morris’s “Girl”, with Green showing off her powerhouse vocals while Scott delivered with a softer tone.

“You were a cheetah, like someone was just taming you or trying to hold you back. I’m so interested in what the cheetah has to offer,” coach Kelly Clarkson gushed of Green after the performance.

Hailey Green, Lana Scott on “The Voice”. Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Roast Blake Shelton For Not Knowing Nelly And Kelly Rowland’s Hit ‘Dilemma’

Blake Shelton added, “Hailey literally plays outside linebacker for her high school football team. Now you know why she sings like that. You can’t hold back the cheetah!”

The country superstar put a shocked Green through to the next round.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: BrittanyBree And Samara Brown’s Aretha Franklin Battle Has The Coaches Ready To Steal

“The thing that intrigues me about Hailey is she’s so young and her voice is so powerful. From a coaching standpoint, she has all the elements. She just needs to know how to approach an actual performance and have some dynamics,” Shelton said.

He then surprised viewers by also saving Scott, insisting he was always going to put both singers through, but it was just about who would handle the “30-second broken heart” best when he announced his initial verdict.

See the duo’s reaction in the clip above.