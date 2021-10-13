Larry David is a true fish out of water.

On Tuesday night, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star-creator appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and got a special surprise from the host.

“I heard that you noticed your picture was not on the wall,” Kimmel told him, referring to the hall outside the studio with photos of previous guests. “And so what we did is, we took all the other celebrities’ pictures down [backstage]. We replaced them with only photographs of you.”

Arriving backstage, David noticed the switch.

“What a trick,” he said. “At first I was like ‘Why am I in two pictures?’ That’s so funny.”

Later, in the interview, Kimmel brought up David’s recent appearance at New York Fashion Week.

“You don’t seem to be having a great time,” the host said, showing a video of the comedian in the audience. “You actually seem to be scared and plugging your ears.”

“It was very noisy,” David said. “Let me explain how I wound up there.”

He said it was his friend’s fiancée’s fashion show and the friend told him that his “presence would be helpful” so he reluctantly agreed to go. “I said, ‘My presence has never been helpful anywhere! Everything is better if I’m not there, believe me.’”

He added that he felt “a little out of place” at the fashion show. “Like Steve Bannon at a seder, it doesn’t really work.”

Finally, David talked about the new season of “Curb”, and how it was all filmed during the pandemic.

“We shot the whole season and everybody had masks on,” he said. “I didn’t see one face—other than the actors who were in the scenes with me—I didn’t see one person’s face all year, the whole year.” But then, it was the last day of filming and they were outside so he decided to defy the “COVID police.”

David continued, “I didn’t care anymore. I said, ‘OK, take them off, get these masks off, I’m sick of this! I want to see what you look like.’”

But when the crew all removed their masks and he saw their faces, David joked, “OK, put them back on.”