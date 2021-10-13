Offset definitely knows how to spoil Cardi B.

The Migos rapper bought his other half a mansion for her 29th birthday on Monday, with her sharing a clip of the lavish property on Instagram.

Cardi’s caption included, “For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short-term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong 🥳.”

The video confirmed the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It features stunning ocean views, an infinity pool, and much more.

Cardi also gushed about Offset getting her dad involved with the gift, writing in the lengthy caption: “You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

Offset previously shared some snaps from Cardi’s dancehall-themed birthday party on Monday, writing in the caption how Cardi is a “great mother” and a “hard working hustler” who never settles.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 4. They also share daughter Kulture, 3.