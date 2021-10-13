Click to share this via email

Nobody’s going to get Jojo down about her body.

On Tuesday, the singer shared photos on Instagram taken at a recent concert in Nashville in which she wears a leotard and fishnet tights.

“Swipe to see what a difference in lighting can do,” Jojo wrote, “(it can *reveal* that I’m a human being with cellulite as opposed to a fembot looking sculpted to relative ‘perfection’ in two pairs of tights.”

She added, “tbh, today I love myself either way. yay for perspective and growth.”

Fans in the comments showed their support for the singer’s message of body positivity.

“Also yes message (reading this on the treadmill as we speak. Appreciate the honesty and self love. I’m gonna get myself some of that right now),” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Bring it Jojo the natural body is beautiful. Always.”

Last night, Jojo performed another concert in L.A., with special guest Demi Lovato.