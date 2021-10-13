Family ties run deep for Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian, 37, and her famous sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — starred on 20 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Despite the sisters’ occasional disputes, nothing is more important than family — a lesson she teaches daughter True Thompson.

In a new interview for the Nov. 2021 cover issue of Health, Kardashian tells the mag, “My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit. There were no play classes or anything like that. Even though she’s young, she definitely knows about family.

“As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You’re allowed to argue and disagree. I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn’t happen.”

That is saying something considering how far some of their fights have gone.

“My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights,” she adds. “But you get over it — there’s no other option. And we’re raising the cousins to almost feel like they’re siblings. I don’t care if they disagree — that’s inevitable.

“And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there’s just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another.”

The Nov. 2021 issue of Health is on sale Oct. 15.