Ludacris welcomed another baby daughter with his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue just over two months ago.

While on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday, the rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges, tells the host he almost missed the delivery.

“I was shooting a movie in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with Queen Latifah by the way, which will be coming out later next year.

“My wife called me. I’m on set shooting a scene, I look at my phone [and] I’m getting all these missed calls.

“She’s like, ‘You need to come to Atlanta.’ She said, ‘The contractions started… the doctor says you need to get here.'”

Ludacris, Ellen DeGeneres. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Ludacris Launches Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ on Netflix, Watch the Music Video Debut ‘Welcome to Karma’s World’

Ludacris goes on, “So I’m calling all the commercial airlines trying to get a ticket, everything’s sold out. Humbly speaking I have my own plane, but it’s in Atlanta,” adding he had to call his pilot to make the round trip.

He tells DeGeneres, “I fly to Atlanta, I get there like an hour before her water breaks and I’m there for the whole delivery.”

RELATED: Ludacris Didn’t Know He Had A Tennis Court At His House: ‘Believe It Or Not’

Plus, Ludacris sits in the hot seat and answers “Ellen’s Burning Questions”, including who his first celebrity crush was and what name he would go by instead of Ludacris.