Sarah Paulson can’t help but wonder if Hillary Clinton has a bone to pick with her after her portrayal of Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story”.

Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, and Annaleigh Ashford recently joined SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen to promote the ongoing “American Crime Story” season.

“I’m not gonna lie,” Paulson prefaced her reply, “I have thought about it and I do, you know, follow Hillary Clinton on Instagram. And there have been moments where people have told me about things I’ve been in that she was at something and said something nice.

“She probably doesn’t like me so much, no more. But I don’t know if that’s true. While we were filming and certainly subsequently even now, if I see something that she tweets and I sometimes want to like it, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know that you should get in this.'”

Paulson confirmed that she and Clinton have never met.

Feldstein, who portrays Monica Lewinsky (also a producer on the series), touched on how protective she was of her real-life character.

“Monica is both a producer and the subject, one of the subjects,” Feldstein said. “And when you’re portraying someone’s trauma, like specifically night I was talking about prom night, she regards as the most terrifying day of her entire life to this date in her 48 years.

“So, as someone who myself has had horrible, terrifying moments in my life, as we all have, the last thing I would want to do is, is make her rehash that minute by minute for me, because, but that’s really traumatizing to a person.”

Feldstein would only go to Lewinsky for the smallest, most intricate details.

“I did extensive research. So by the time I met Monica, I’d been researching her for nine months. And what I wanted was to simultaneously for her, for me to get to know more about her, obviously, but also for her to get to know me so that she could build a trust with me.

“It was very small details that I would go to her for. So like her best friend’s name is Katherine. And I was like, ‘Did you call her Kat? Did he call her Kathy?’” Feldstein elaborated. “It’s my job to re-enact and it’s not her job to have to rehash it to me.”

Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” premiered Sept. 7.